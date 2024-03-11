Lok Sabha Polls : BJP's Central Election Committee Meeting To Be Held Today Evening In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The BJP Central Election Committee meeting will be held today evening at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The election panel, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to discuss names of the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The party released the first list comprising 195 candidates from 16 states for the Lok Sabha elections March 2.In the meeting on March 11, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners from Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Bihar are likely to discuss seat sharing with the BJP's top leadership, according to a report in news agency ANI week, the BJP sealed alliance with Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha electionsAlso Read : Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress CEC meet today to finalise candidates for remaining seats. What to expectThe first list of 195 candidates features high-profile names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat BJP has kept 370 seats target for the party in the upcoming polls and 400 for the NDA Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates of April-May Lok Sabha Elections later this week. In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 to elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The result, declared on May 23, 2019 saw a landslide victory for the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections on March 8. The list comprised candidates from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura Minister Modi, who is on inauguration spree across the country ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth ₹1 lakh crore at an event in Gurugram on March 11.

