Lucknow Airport: T3 Phase 1 To Provide 13,000 Direct And Indirect Jobs, Says Karan Adani

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Phase 1 of the Lucknow Airport Terminal 3 (T3) project will provide direct and indirect employment to 13,000 people, Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, told NDTV. Speaking at the project launch, Adani added that once the master plan is completed, the terminal would employ 40,000 to 50,000 people about the airport, Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports, told NDTV that the Lucknow Airport will be fully run on green energy. \"We have focussed on digitisation. DigiYatra and self-baggage drops have been enabled from Day 1 so people can use technology to minimise dwell time. Our ambition is to reduce the anxiety of passengers going into Indian airports. We want to convert that into excitement,\" he added. On sustainability, Bansal said they are working with airlines to use sustainable airline fuel About T3Integrated T3 of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10. Built at ₹2,400 crore, it can handle 4,000 passengers during peak hours and will serve domestic and international flights, as per a statement from Adani Airport Holdings, PTI reported the first phase, T3 aims to handle 8 million passengers per annum, with plans to increase this capacity to 13 million passengers per annum in the second phase, as stated in an Adani press release quoted by PTI. Karan Adani told PTI that capacity will be expanded to handle 38 million passengers pa when the master plan is completed in 2047-48.\"This exponential growth is a cornerstone of our strategy to support Uttar Pradesh's aspiration to become a one-trillion-dollar economy. We are not just building infrastructure - we are creating over 13,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, thus contributing significantly to the economic advancement of the region and the state,\" Adani told ANI.T3 has 72 check-in counters (including 17 for self-baggage drops) and 62 immigration counters (27 emigration counters and 35 arrival immigration counters). It currently connects 24 domestic and eight international destinations in Uttar PradeshOn other projects in Uttar Pradesh, Adani said the company is developing the Ganga Expressway, has a cement grinding unit in Tikaria run by ACC, is \"keen\" to work on power and renewable projects, and is looking to expand cement capacity by setting up a grinding unit in Gorakhpur, in addition to expanding the existing Lucknow airport added that the company will look at bringing Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) and dedicated freight corridors along the expressways sustainability, Adani said all businesses will be using renewable power by 2028 and will look at minimising carbon footprint and increasing green area.(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

