Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live Updates: 'SC Has Taken Tough Stand On SBI's Application,' Says Prashant Bhushan

- Live Mint) "Electoral Bonds Case Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Courtof India has rejected a plea by government-run State Bank of India (SBI) for more time to share details of individuals and companies who bought its electoral bonds to fund political parties said the information should be shared with the Election Commission on Tuesday (12 March), and the panel should make it public on its website by the evening of March 15 month, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment in which it scrapped the electoral bond process, calling it 'unconstitutional'. The electoral bonds scheme, launched by the Modi government, allowed 'anonymous' political funding. SBI was the authorised financial institution under the scheme. The Supreme Court of Inda asked the lender to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased from April 12, 2019, to date to the Election Commission, which was asked to publish the information on its official website by March 13 SC relax deadline for SBI today? Check out latest updates on the apex court's hearing on electoral bonds here:
