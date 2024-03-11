Delhi Govt Orders Sealing Off All Unused Borewells After Keshopur Death

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the wake of the recovery of an unidentified man's body from an abandoned Delhi Jal Board (DJB) borewell at Keshopur in west Delhi, the Delhi government has taken immediate action, Hindustan Times reported Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and the water utility on March 10 were instructed to seal all public and private borewells not in use within 48 hours. Additionally, a time-bound inquiry into the incident has been demanded Recovery Operation Led by NDRFAccording to the police, the man's body was retrieved following a 14-hour operation conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in collaboration with the police and fire brigade Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the situation in a Hindi post, stating, \"Water minister Atishi assessed the situation, revealing that the borewell was inside a locked room. Delhi Police is investigating the incident, and DJB has been ordered to conduct its inquiry. Stringent action will be taken against responsible officers, and all abandoned government and private borewells will be sealed within 48 hours.\"Speaking to the press, Atishi Singh, who heads the Public Works Department Ministry in Delhi said the borewell was situated inside a locked room, indicating a possible attempt to force entry. She added that police and DJB are investigating the matter, the minister said that all closed borewells in Delhi, both private and government-owned, should be welded and sealed within 48 hours to prevent future incidents. A report will be submitted to Singh Directives for InquiryAn order from Singh to Kumar highlighted the \"deeply unfortunate incident\" at Keshopur. It noted that despite the land being handed over to Delhi Metro in 2020, there is a need to examine the DJB's role and prevent such incidents.“The chief secretary is directed to conduct a time-bound inquiry into the incident and take strong and exemplary action against any officer found responsible. Ensure all government and private abandoned borewells to be welded and sealed immediately and compliance reported to me within 48 hours,” the order undersigned by the minister added, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pointed fingers at DJB, alleging negligence and citing a previous incident on February 28, where another person died due to a ditch left open by DJB in Alipur. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called for a ₹1 crore compensation for the victims' families AccidentAn unidentified man, aged between 25-30, fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a DJB sewage treatment plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area.A senior police officer told PTI the borewell pipe was 12 inches in diameter and 40 feet deep. They added that the Delhi Fire Services was informed after police were called by a site security guard.A team of NDRF comprising 40 members reached the site at 4 am, police said. They dug a parallel borewell nine feet away to pull out the man who was rushed to a nearby hospital.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN11032024007365015876ID1107959310