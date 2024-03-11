'Will Write A New Chapter In Third Term...' Says PM Modi At Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat Programme In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 claimed that over 1 crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didis' due to various government schemes, while addressing the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi are key take aways from his speech:Also read: Worth ₹1 lakh crore: PM Narendra Modi tweets before launching 112 National Highway projects todayPM Modi said that his third term will write a new chapter in rise of women power Modi said that opposition parties like Congress mocked and insulted him whenever he spoke of women empowerment from Red Fort 1 crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didis' due to various government schemes said PM Modi at the event the programme, 'Namo Drone Didis' from 10 different regions of the country participated in the drone demonstration PM also handed over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis in the national capitalPM Modi aims to foster economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas with the Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives.

With these initiatives that align with PM's vision, 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are being connected with the 'Namo Drone Didi' program.

Under this programme, drones will be provided to these self-help groups and women will receive training to become drone pilots for agricultural purposes. These drones will assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, spraying of fertilisers and sowing of seeds drone program will provide additional income opportunities for several women, empowering them and making themself-reliant read: PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway today. All you need to know about the routeAdditionally, with the support of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission, a number of Lakhpati Didis have become successful and were felicitated by PM Modi. These Lakhpati Didis are supporting and motivating members of other self-help groups to foster economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women read: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Dwarka Expressway' today: Check Delhi traffic advisory for road closures, alternate routesMoreover, Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that it has been decided to increase the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 last month. She had noted that around eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape.

Also read: PM Modi's outreach to Vladimir Putin helped avert 'potential nuclear attack' on Ukraine in 2022: ReportIn a move towards empowerment and self-reliance, success story of these women assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi.(With inputs from PTI)

