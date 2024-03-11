Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' To 'Barbie'; Nominations Full List Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will be held on March 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. As the ceremony begins today, let us look at this year's nomination list.
Best picture
American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.
Best actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best supporting actor
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best director
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best original song
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
Best original score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best international feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
