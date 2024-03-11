               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' To 'Barbie'; Nominations Full List Here


3/11/2024 4:01:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will be held on March 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. As the ceremony begins today, let us look at this year's nomination list.

Best picture

American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Best actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Also read:
Instagram has a hidden game in your DM's? Here's all you need to know

Best supporting actor

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best director

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best original song

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

Best original score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best international feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days

MENAFN11032024007385015968ID1107959300

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search