Oscars 2024: John Cena Goes NAKED To Present 'Best Costume Awards'- Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) John Cena walked naked on stage at the Oscars while presenting the best costume design award to "Poor Things." It was all part of a joke that paid homage to one of the most bizarre moments in Academy Awards history: a nude guy raced on stage at the 46th Oscars in 1974 when David Niven was presenting Elizabeth Taylor.



It was the height of the 1970s streaking fan movement, when naked people often disrupted public events.



Jimmy Kimmel introduced Cena as the presenter of the category by hinting that he would appear nude on stage. However, Cena seemed reluctant to walk out with no clothes. Kimmel, the Oscars 2024 host, tried to persuade him and ultimately forced him out of the wings to present the award.



Kimmel asked the Oscars audience after remembering the infamous moment.“I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?”

Cena covered his modesty with the envelope containing the Best Costume winner. After introducing the category, the video cut to the nominations. Kimmel placed a big curtain over him in the limited area. Cena, relieved of the cover-up, then gave Poor Things the Best Costume award.



Everyone in the hall and on the internet was in splits over the spectacular moment. Margot Robbie was spotted laughing her heart out when Cena took the stage.

Cena is presently starring in Peter Farrelly's comedy "Ricky Stanicky" alongside Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino. The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video.



Oscars 2024 is being streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

