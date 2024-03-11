               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners Full List: Shah Rukh Khan Termed Best Actor, 'Jawan' Gets Maximum Wins


3/11/2024 4:01:28 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place last evening were celebrities from Bollywood to television attended the ceremony in style. The winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced over the weekend, with Shah Rukh Khan emerging as the night's biggest winner. The superstar won the Best Actor award for his roles in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. SRK returned to the big screen in 2023, following a four-year hiatus. Meanwhile, his film Jawan won the most honors. The categories included Best Film, Best Story, and Best Music.

Winners full list

Best Actor
Shah Rukh Khan

Performer of the Year (Male)
Kartik Aaryan

Best VFX
Jawan

Best Action
Jawan

Best Background Music
Anirudh Ravichander for Jawan

Best Music
Anirudh Ravichander for Jawan

Best Dialogue
Sumit Arora for Jawan

Best Costume Design
Manish Malhotra for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh for Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan

Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao for Besharam Rang from Pathaan

Best Story
Atlee for Jawan

The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place on March 10, 2024, at Dome Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai.

