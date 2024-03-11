PM Modi To Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Today, Gurugram Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Routes To Avoid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gurugram Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the 16-lane Dwarka Expressway inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 11). The advisory prohibited heavy vehicles from plying on the road.

According to a senior traffic police official, there will be traffic congestion in the region on this day since the prime minister is holding a rally close to Antariksh Chowk. Consequently, he said, it is recommended that anyone traveling from Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT till 4 p.m. on March 11 take the Antariksh Chowk route only in cases of extreme need.

On March 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Gurugram, Haryana, where he would lay the foundations for and inaugurate 112 National Highway projects totaling over Rs 1 lakh crore. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the event and lay the foundation stone on Monday at about noon, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The 9.6 km long, six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)-Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka portion in Delhi and the three packages of the Lucknow Ring Road, which were completed in Uttar Pradesh at an approximate cost of Rs 4,600 crores, are among the projects that the PM will inaugurate.

The state of Andhra Pradesh spent approximately Rs 2,950 crores developing the Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16; Himachal Pradesh spent approximately Rs 3,400 crores developing the Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages); Karnataka spent approximately Rs 2,750 crores developing the Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages); and the state of Andhra Pradesh spent approximately Rs 20,500 crores developing 42 other projects totaling Rs 20,500 crores in various states.