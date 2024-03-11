               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Zee Cine Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani And Others Attend In Best Outfits


3/11/2024 4:01:18 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place last evening were celebrities from Bollywood to television attended the ceremony in style.



The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place on the evening of March 10, 2024, at Dome Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai.



Rani Mukerji looked gorgeous on the red carpet of the Award show as she was draped in a down silk saree.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, looked dapper as he ditched his shirt and wore a black two-piece suit.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a green shimmer gown that came with a high thigh slit. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan arrived in style wearing a white and blue stripped shirt, a tie, and a black coat and pants.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt displayed elegance and class as she wore a dark brown-golden saree whose blouse came with heavy work on it.

Kiara Advani

For the Zee Cine Awards 2024, Kiara Advani wore a long off-shoulder pink gown and a silver and pink necklace to complete her look.

Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan wore a red attire that came with an Indian touch as she was accompanied by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.



Sunny Deol arrived with his sons at the Award ceremony and opted for a black suit while his sons twinned in blue.

