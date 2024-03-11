Every Party Wants Me To Be On Its Side, My Alliance Only With People Of Bihar, Says Chirag Paswan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan asserted that every party wants him to be on its side, indicating he could tilt towards the one that offered a better bargain.

Paswan, an NDA ally, has been getting feelers from the 'Mahagathbandhan', the opposition coalition in Bihar.

Speaking at a rally gathering in Sahebganj, Chirag made it clear that he was considering his choices and may lean toward the side offering a better deal.

"I notice a posse of media people here who are curious in Chirag Paswan's allegiances. I would want to inform them that Chirag Paswan is exclusively associated with the people of Bihar," declared the youthful figurehead, who has frequently vowed allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing himself to Lord Hanuman and him to Lord Ram.

"Every party and coalition wants Chirag Paswan on its side," he said, explaining that this was due to the public's fascination with his "Bihar first, Bihari first" philosophy, which aims to lift the state out of its protracted condition of backwardness.

Calling himself "sher ka beta," he attempted once more to portray himself in his address as the legitimate successor to his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

The rally at Sahebanj under the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat, which the LJP won in the last two elections, is being seen as a fresh attempt by Paswan to claim his father's legacy, after having earlier declared that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a splinter group that he now heads, will contest Hajipur, which the late leader had represented several times.

The two splinter groups may have to settle for a much smaller number this time, especially in light of the fact that the NDA has included two smaller parties, the Hindustani Awam Morcha of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha of former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha. The LJP had fought and won six seats in 2019.