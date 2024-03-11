Bengaluru Water Crisis: Govt Clarifies KRS Water Release Is Not For TN

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru is grappling with a severe drinking water crisis as key water sources such as tube wells, rivers, and lakes continue to dry up, affecting various parts of the state. Amidst this crisis, controversy has sparked over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by the Congress government, further fueling public concern.

The recent release of 4,000 cusecs of water from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Bengaluru on March 9, following the state government's and Bangalore Water board's requests, has raised eyebrows and generated widespread discussion. This release has been met with mixed reactions, with some applauding the move to alleviate water scarcity in Bengaluru, while others express outrage over the apparent mismanagement of precious water resources.

Farmers express outrage as Karnataka govt releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid severe drought in state

According to reports, Bengaluru, Mysore, and other urban and rural areas in Karnataka require approximately 1,000 cusecs of water daily from the KRS reservoir. However, concerns were raised about the diminishing water levels at the Shiva Dam in Malavalli Taluk of Mandya, where the water from KRS flows, affecting the supply to Bengaluru.

In response to these concerns, officials from the Bengaluru Water Board visited the KRS reservoir on March 9, urging an increase in water flow to address the growing water supply problems in Bengaluru. Consequently, the release from the KRS reservoir was raised to 4,780 cusecs, resulting in an 18-inch rise in water levels at the Shiva Dam, easing the immediate water supply concerns.

Bengaluru water crisis: Private water tanker owners given until March 15 to register themselves

However, the fluctuating water release from the KRS reservoir has sparked further debate. On March 10, the flow was reduced to 2,769 cusecs, then further decreased to 1,008 cusecs, indicating a lack of consistency in water management strategies. Despite assurances from the Congress government that the water release was solely aimed at addressing Bengaluru's water shortage, questions persist regarding the impact on neighbouring states' water supply.

Subsequent inspections by officials from the Cauvery Corporation and Bangalore Water Board have sought to assess the situation and gauge the water levels in dams, providing some reassurance to concerned citizens.

