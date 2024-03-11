36-Year-Old Hyderabad Woman Found Murdered In Australia, Body Recovered From Wheelie Bin

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 36-year-old woman, Chaithanya Madhagani from Hyderabad was found murdered in Australia. She was staying with her husband and son in Australia.

Reportedly, her corpse was discovered on Saturday in a wheelie bin at the side of the road in Buckley.



According to a PTI report, Chaithanya was allegedly killed by her husband, who flew to Hyderabad following the incident and handed over their child to her parents.

After becoming citizens of Australia, Chaithanya and her husband Ashok Raj Varikuppala, together with their son, reportedly made Point Cook, Australia, their home.

An investigation by the local authorities into the incident is underway.

According to Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, since the woman was from his constituency, he met her parents today after being informed about the matter. The legislator told news agency PTI that at the request of the woman's parents, he wrote a letter to the Foreign Office to bring the woman's body to Hyderabad. The MLA said he also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy about this.

The MLA went on to say that their son-in-law "confessed" to killing their daughter based on information provided by the woman's parents.

"Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea," the Victoria Police stated in a statement dated March 9.

Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday.