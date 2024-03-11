Kerala: Worrying Surge In Hepatitis Cases In Malappuram; Over 300 Infected

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: Allegations of preventive measure failures in Malappuram's Pothukal have surfaced amidst the spread of viral hepatitis. Approximately 350 individuals have fallen ill in the past two months, yet government hospitals in the Pothukal panchayat purportedly lack adequate facilities, as per complaints. Under the leadership of UDF people's representatives, a strike has been initiated to demand immediate action.

Viral hepatitis is rampant in Pothukal and Edakkara panchayats in Malappuram district. Three deaths were reported in three weeks. A young man had died in Pothukal last day with symptoms of viral hepatitis. It is alleged that the health department and panchayat authorities are failing in prevention activities even when the disease is spreading. At the Pothukal Family Health Centre, the Medical Officer is currently on leave, exacerbating concerns about the healthcare system. Additionally, complaints have surfaced regarding the inadequate appointment of doctors at the hospital. UDF members of Pothukal Panchayat have commenced a strike, urging the District Collector to intervene in the situation.

Viral hepatitis refers to liver inflammation caused by infection with one of several viruses labeled as hepatitis viruses, namely hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses. These viruses differ in their modes of transmission, severity of illness, and long-term consequences. A person will typically experience symptoms within 14-28 days. The symptoms include jaundice, fever, diarrhea, dark-coloured urine, malaise, abdominal pain, nausea and low appetite.

Preventive measures:



1.

Vaccination:

Vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B. Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent hepatitis infections. It is recommended to receive the hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines as part of routine immunization schedules.

2.

Practice Safe Hygiene:

Ensuring good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom and before handling food, can help prevent the spread of hepatitis A and E, which are primarily transmitted through the fecal-oral route.

3.

Safe Water and Food:

In areas where hepatitis A and E are prevalent, it's important to drink clean, safe water and consume food that has been properly cooked and prepared. Avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish, fruits, and vegetables that may have been washed in contaminated water can reduce the risk of infection.

4.

Get Tested and Seek Treatment:

Individuals at risk of hepatitis infection, such as those with a history of injection drug use, unprotected sex with multiple partners, or healthcare workers, should undergo regular testing for hepatitis B and C. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent the progression of liver disease and reduce the risk of complications.

5.

Screen Blood Donations:

Screening of blood donations and blood products for hepatitis B and C viruses is essential to prevent the transmission of these viruses through blood transfusions.