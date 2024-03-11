ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG Claims Top Spot With Convincing Win Over East Bengal FC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the second Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-23, Mohun Bagan Super Giant claimed the top position with a resounding 3-1 triumph against East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. The Mariners, led by a formidable attacking display in the first half, found the net three times to push the Red & Gold Brigade on the back foot early in the game. Goals from Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, and Dimitrios Petratos, coupled with Saul Crespo's notable strike for East Bengal FC in the second half, sealed the fate of the match in favor of Mohun Bagan SG.

Despite East Bengal FC having an early opportunity to take the lead with a penalty kick, Mohun Bagan SG goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's agile save denied Cleiton Silva's attempt in the 12th minute. The Mariners capitalized on this momentum, dominating the first half, with Petratos orchestrating the attack. Cummings, Colaco, and Petratos each contributed a goal, while Crespo's effort for East Bengal FC proved insufficient to salvage points.

Petratos, the standout player of the match, showcased a stellar performance, completing 93% of his passes with a goal and an assist. Looking ahead, both Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC are scheduled to face Kerala Blasters FC on March 13 and April 3, respectively.

Match Summary:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3 (Jason Cummings 27', Liston Colaco 36', Dimitrios Petratos 45+3') – 1 East Bengal FC (Saul Crespo 53')

