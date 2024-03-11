Power Shortage Looms Bengaluru As Summer Approaches: Should Residents Expect 'Load Shedding'?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the scorching summer approaches, concerns over power shortages loom large in Bengaluru. With the season's onset, the fear of load shedding grips the state, casting a shadow of uncertainty over residents.

The weather is getting hotter, and people are using Air coolers, fans, and Air conditioners, which use more electricity. Bengaluru, a city known for its IT industry and growing population, needs a lot of electricity every day, especially under BESCOM, where the demand reaches a whopping 9,000 megawatts. In the first months of 2024, the electricity demand was around 6,500 to 7,000 megawatts. But as March began, an extra 2,000 megawatts were needed, putting a strain on the system.

"People are using fans, air conditioners, and coolers to stay cool, which is putting even more pressure on the power grid," says an official from the energy department. Despite trying to produce more electricity, more is needed to keep up with the growing demand. "We're worried that if things continue like this, we might have to cut off power unexpectedly," adds the official.