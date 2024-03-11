Oscars 2024: Meet Messi, The Dog From 'Anatomy Of A Fall' Who Donned Bow Tie For The Awards

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Messi, the Border Collie from Justine Triet's Oscar-nominated film Anatomy of a Fall, has won many hearts since its participation in the film. The Palm Dog Award winner gave the greatest animal performance of the year, contributing significantly to the film's climax and emotional denouement. The canine became a star in 2023 and was just sighted having a seat at the Oscars 2024. During his Oscar address, host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Messi's performance while taunting Robert Downey Jr., who received the Best Supporting Actor Award for Oppenheimer.

“He played the villain-and correct me if I'm wrong - a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog,” he added, referring 2006's The Shaggy Dog and adding that Messi is the ideal pick for the film's sequel. Following Kimmel's words, the camera moved to reveal the dog sat in the crowd.

“Messi, who, even though he's a dog, may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall, has an overdose scene; if you've seen it, you've known it. It's incredible,” the host joked.

While Messi obviously stole the show with its charming entrance at the Oscars, clad in a stylish bow tie, another adorable event has piqued our interest. After Robert Downey Jr. won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Messi the dog was seen cheering with his paws in the crowd.

As the camera swung to see the canine's adorable gesture, actor Ryan Gosling appeared pleased at the sight of the puppy. Videos of Gosling's realistic reaction have gone popular on the internet, and fans are absolutely enjoying it.

Fans shared the video extensively on social media, leaving heartfelt tributes to the dog's Oscar performance. A user wrote,“Omg look at that celeb Me: But look at the dog tho.”

“Messi, the Dog from Anatomy of a Fall, applauding after Robert Downey Jr.'s acceptance speech at #Oscars2024 ... It's Cute,” another fan wrote in reaction to Messi clapping for RDJ.

“Ryan Gosling's face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL,” a user commented on Ryan Gosling's reaction to Messi.

The 2024 Oscars were hosted in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.