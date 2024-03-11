Decoding India's Democratic Fabric: A Comprehensive Guide To Electoral System And Election Dynamics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Elections constitute a fundamental system wherein citizens regularly select their representatives and retain the ability to replace them as needed. They serve as a means to designate individuals to various governmental positions through the use of ballots. At the heart of democracy lies the process of elections, which must be conducted to appoint representatives. In most democratic systems, people govern through their chosen representatives. Elections play a crucial role in gauging public approval of their leaders. Within the electoral process, voters are empowered with choices that enable them to:



Influence legislation that directly affects them.

Determine the composition of the government and its pivotal decisions. Decide which political party's agendas will shape governmental and legislative actions.

What is the system of Elections in India?





In India, elections for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) are conducted every five years. The tenure of all elected legislators is fixed at five years. Elections are held concurrently in all constituencies, either on the same day or within a few days, in what is known as a General Election. Occasionally, a by-election is held to fill a vacancy caused by the death or resignation of a member.

What are the types of Elections held in India?

1) Lok Sabha Elections

In India, members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, are elected by all adult citizens from a list of candidates contesting for their respective seats. Each adult Indian citizen is eligible to vote only in the constituency where they reside. The term "Members of Parliament" refers to the candidates who secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections and serve for five years or until the President, based on the council of ministers' advice, dissolves the body. The Lok Sabha convenes in the Lok Sabha Chambers of Sansad Bhavan in New Delhi to deliberate on matters such as the enactment, repeal, and enhancement of laws affecting all Indian citizens. Every five years, 543 members of the Lok Sabha are elected.

2) State Assembly Elections

In the State Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) elections, members of the State Legislative Assembly are elected through popular vote from candidates running in their respective districts. Each adult Indian citizen is eligible to cast their vote only in the constituency where they reside. Successful candidates in the State Legislative Assemblies are known as "Members of Legislative Assembly" (MLA) and hold office for five years or until the Governor dissolves the body. The State Assembly convenes in each state to deliberate on matters including the creation of new laws, the amendment, or enhancement of existing laws affecting all citizens within that state.

3) Rajya Sabha Elections

The Rajya Sabha, also known as the Council of States, serves as the upper house of India's Parliament. Candidates for the Rajya Sabha are selected by Members of Legislative Assemblies, and the President of India can nominate up to 12 individuals for their contributions to art, literature, science, and social services. Members of the Rajya Sabha hold office for six years, with one-third of the chamber facing re-election every two years. The Rajya Sabha acts as a secondary reviewing body before a bill becomes law. The Vice President of India serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, presiding over its proceedings. Legislative proposals, including the creation of new laws or amendments to existing ones, are presented in the form of bills to either house of Parliament.

What is an Election campaign?

An "election campaign" encompasses the promotion of candidates' policies, proposals, and commitments to voters, which they pledge to fulfill if elected. It enables voters to make informed choices based on the candidates' platforms. Lasting for two weeks between the announcement of the final list of candidates and the polling date in India, election campaigns involve candidates reaching out to constituents, political leaders addressing rallies, and parties mobilizing their supporters. During this period, election-related stories and debates dominate television news and print media.

Months before elections, political parties initiate their campaigns, aiming to spotlight a few key issues to capture public attention and sway voter opinions. They seek to engage the electorate in discussions and debates surrounding these issues, ultimately influencing their voting decisions.

What contributes to democratic nature of Indian elections?

In our country, elections are supervised by an independent and authoritative Election Commission (EC), which enjoys a level of autonomy akin to the judiciary. The appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is made by the President of India, following which the CEC operates independently without accountability to the President or the government.

The Election Commission is vested with the following powers:

It exercises decision-making authority over all aspects of election management and oversight, starting from the announcement of elections to the declaration of results.The EC is responsible for upholding and enforcing the code of conduct, with the ability to penalize any candidate or political party found in violation.It holds the power to mandate the government's adherence to specified standards throughout the electoral process. These standards are designed to prevent the misuse of governmental authority to influence election outcomes or sway voters.Government officers on election duty are under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission, not the government.In cases where election officials suspect unfair polling in certain booths or an entire constituency, they may request a rerun of the election.

Another method to evaluate the integrity of the electoral process involves assessing voter turnout. The level of participation in elections serves as a crucial indicator of the fairness and freedom of the electoral system. Voter turnout is defined as the percentage of eligible voters who actually cast their ballots. Over the past five decades in India, voter turnout has consistently either remained stable or increased.

It's notable that in India, sections of society typically regarded as disadvantaged, including the poor, illiterate, and marginalized, exhibit higher levels of participation in the electoral process compared to the affluent and privileged segments of society.

FAQs on Election System in India

1) What is the electoral system in India?

The Lok Sabha elections in India employ the first-past-the-post electoral system. The nation is divided into distinct geographical areas called constituencies, where voters have the opportunity to cast a single vote for each candidate.

India's electoral system designates specific areas known as electoral constituencies. For the Lok Sabha elections, India is divided into 543 such constituencies.

2) What are assembly elections in India?

Assembly elections in India typically occur every five years, during which the electorate selects members of the Vidhan Sabha or Legislative Assembly.

3) How many times general elections are held in India?

Elections are conducted every five years to elect 543 members to the Lok Sabha.