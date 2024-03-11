Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University Employees Fail To Receive Salary Amid Financial Crisis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: Due to the state's inability to release funds, salary distribution for staff members of the Kerala Veterinary University's Pookode colleges has ceased. Even after March 10, as many as 1250 workers including farm labourers, non-teaching personnel and teachers have not received their salaries.

The annual budget allocated Rs 95 crores for the salaries and other expenses of the university, a sum that the government consistently provides each year. This allocation is typically disbursed monthly. To cover one month's salary and pension costs, the university and its centers require Rs 9.7 crores, of which Rs 7.86 crore is contributed by the government. Additional funding of one to two crores is sourced from the revenue generated by the university's farms and other income streams.

The government has yet to disburse this month's due amount of Rs 7.86 crores. While assurances have been made that the funds will be released during the current week, employees are apprehensive about the potential impact of the state government's financial crisis on their salary distribution.

The Centre on March 9 rejected Kerala's demand for borrowing an additional amount of Rs 19,370 crore. This was conveyed by the union finance secretary to a team of officials from Kerala led by Chief Secretary V Venu during their meeting in New Delhi.

The Centre had previously told the Supreme Court that it would immediately disburse over Rs 13,000 crore to the state. According to the state administration, it qualified for Rs 13,000 crore this year. However, the central government rejected Kerala's demand for additional borrowing.

