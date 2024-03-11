16 Years Of Virat Kohli: RCB's Tribute To King Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2024 Wins Hearts; WATCH Tribute

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable celebration of cricket excellence, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Virat Kohli, marking an illustrious 16-year journey as King Kohli. This touching homage, skillfully crafted ahead of the IPL 2024 season, has not only resonated with the cricket fraternity but has also captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Join us in witnessing this special tribute to a cricket icon – WATCH as RCB commemorates 16 years of Virat Kohli's unparalleled contribution to the sport.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will witness the commencement of IPL 2024 as defending champions Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

The IPL recently unveiled a partial schedule covering the first 21 matches from March 22 to April 7, with the final expected on May 26. A brief five-day gap separates the IPL final and the opening match of the men's T20 World Cup scheduled for June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean.

The subsequent half of the tournament schedule will be finalized after the Election Commission of India discloses the dates for the national elections, anticipated to occur in April and May.

IPL 2024 Schedule - March 22 to April 7:

March 22: CSK vs RCB in Chennai

March 23: PBKS vs DC in Mohali; KKR vs SRH in Kolkata

March 24: RR vs LSG in Jaipur; GT vs MI in Ahmedabad

March 25: RCB vs PBKS in Bengaluru

March 26: CSK vs GT in Chennai

March 27: SRH vs MI in Hyderabad

March 28: RR vs DC in Jaipur

March 29: RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru

March 30: LSG vs PBKS in Lucknow

March 31: GT vs SRH in Ahmedabad; DC vs CSK in Visakhapatnam

April 1: MI vs RR in Mumbai

April 2: RCB vs LSG in Bengaluru

April 3: DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam

April 4: GT vs PBKS in Ahmedabad

April 5: SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad

April 6: RR vs RCB in Jaipur

April 7: MI vs DC in Mumbai; LSG vs GT in Lucknow

The inaugural match kicks off at 8 pm IST, with subsequent games adhering to the standard schedule: 7.30 pm IST for evening matches and, on days featuring double-headers, 3.30 pm IST for the early game.

The initial schedule includes four double-headers, with two on the opening weekend. On March 23, Punjab Kings will play a day match against Delhi Capitals at home, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

March 24 sees Rajasthan Royals in their first game against Lucknow Super Giants, while Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, commence their journey with an away fixture against Gujarat Titans, his former team. Notably, for the fourth time in six editions, the season opener will not feature both finalists from the previous season, with last year's runners-up Titans beginning their campaign two days later.

In the initial set of games, two teams, Punjab Kings and Titans, face back-to-back matches with just a day's break. After their first match at home on March 23, Punjab Kings will travel to Bengaluru to play RCB on March 25. Titans, led by Shubman Gill after Hardik's move to Mumbai Indians, will swiftly travel to Chennai a day after their tournament opener on March 24 to face CSK on March 26.

