BREAKING: Karnataka Govt Bans Coloured Cotton Candy In State, No Ban On Gobi Manchurian

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka government has taken a decisive step to address concerns surrounding the consumption of street food in the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, accompanied by Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas, shed light on the issue, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to ensure public health and safety.

He announced a ban on coloured cotton candy, citing the illegal addition of artificial colours to achieve a pink hue. Violation of this order will result in the cancellation of licenses as per the law. However, there's a slight reprieve for Gobi Manchurian enthusiasts. While the government hasn't banned the dish outright, it has prohibited the use of artificial colours. Any establishment found guilty of adulteration will face hefty fines of up to 10 lakhs and imprisonment.

Tamil Nadu enforces ban on cotton candy sales over Cancer-causing chemicals

Detection of artificial colouring agents in popular street foods such as cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian has led the government to make such decisions. Health officials revealed that samples collected from various restaurant hotels underwent rigorous testing, revealing alarming findings.

Several harmful chemicals, including tartrazine, sunset yellow, and carmosine, were detected in Gobi Manchurian samples. Similarly, cotton candy samples were found to contain tartrazine, sunset yellow, and rhodamine B, artificial colours that pose significant health risks. The minister expressed concern over the widespread consumption of street food, highlighting its adverse effects on public health. He emphasized that street food often contains excessive levels of salt and fat, worsening health issues.