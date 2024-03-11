Bihar MLC Polls: Rabri Devi, Four Other Mahagathbandhan Leaders File Nomination Papers

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 11 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi along with four other candidates of Mahagathbandhan on Monday filed their nomination papers for the MLC election in Bihar.

Three other candidates from RJD are -- Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Dr Urmila Thakur and Syed Faisal Ali. One candidate from CPI ML, Shashi Yadav, also filed the nomination.

Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan were present on the occasion.

As per the election commission notification, the filing of nomination started on March 4 and Monday is the last date. The candidates can withdraw their names till March 14 and voting followed by the result will happen on March 21.

Three candidates from the BJP -- Mangal Pandey, Anamika Singh Patel and Lal Mohan Gupta -- will also file their nomination papers on Monday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Khalid Anwar under the JD(U) quota have already filed their nomination.

The tenure of 11 MLCs -- Nitish Kumar JD(U), Rabri Devi (RJD), Shahnawaz Hussain (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha JD(U), Prem Chandra Mishra (Congress), Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM-S), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Ramchandra Purve (RJD), Khalid Anwar JD(U), Rameshwar Mahto JD(U) and Sanjay Paswan (BJP) will end in the first week of May this year.