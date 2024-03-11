COVID-19 To Exert A Significant Impact On The Crisis Management Software Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global crisis management market is a moderately consolidated market and is foreseen to grow during the forecast period. The crisis management software market was valued at USD 105 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1%. The growth is attributed to growing government regulations and norms to enhance public safety during and after the disaster. Furthermore, a surge in the adoption of digital technology is also one of the factors propelling the market growth.

Additionally, expenditure allocation by various states and central governments to mitigate disasters is likely to pave the way for the crisis management software market growth. However, the disconnection between disaster risk reduction policy and crisis management in practice hinders market growth.



Key Highlights



By deployment mode, the cloud segment holds the largest share compared to the on-premise segment and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to an increase in process automation solutions across all industrial verticals.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment holds the highest CAGR on account of the incorporation of digital technology that resulted in an increase in the cybercrime incidences

By component, the services segment holds the highest share and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a broad range of offerings by crisis management that led to its integration among various companies.

By vertical, the government sector accounts for the fastest growing market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing emergencies across the globe, including natural disasters, cybercrimes, viral diseases, others.

Currently, crisis management software has played a vital role in assisting the state and central government in planning and response amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Key Players



Badger Software

The Response Group

Noggin

One Voice

IntraPoint

RiskLogic

RMS Software

Everbridge

Incident control room



Crisis Management Software Market Segmentation

By Component



Solution



Emergency management

Communication and Collaboration

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Fire and Hazmat





Services



Consulting Services

Training Services

Other Support Services







By Deployment Mode



Cloud

On-Premise



By Organization Size



SMEs

Large Enterprise



By Vertical



BFSI

Commercial and Industrial

Education

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Defense and Military

Transportation and Logistics

Government



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





