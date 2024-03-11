COVID-19 To Exert A Significant Impact On The Crisis Management Software Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global crisis management market is a moderately consolidated market and is foreseen to grow during the forecast period. The crisis management software market was valued at USD 105 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1%. The growth is attributed to growing government regulations and norms to enhance public safety during and after the disaster. Furthermore, a surge in the adoption of digital technology is also one of the factors propelling the market growth.
Additionally, expenditure allocation by various states and central governments to mitigate disasters is likely to pave the way for the crisis management software market growth. However, the disconnection between disaster risk reduction policy and crisis management in practice hinders market growth.
Key Highlights
By deployment mode, the cloud segment holds the largest share compared to the on-premise segment and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to an increase in process automation solutions across all industrial verticals.
By organization size, the large enterprise segment holds the highest CAGR on account of the incorporation of digital technology that resulted in an increase in the cybercrime incidences
By component, the services segment holds the highest share and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a broad range of offerings by crisis management that led to its integration among various companies.
By vertical, the government sector accounts for the fastest growing market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing emergencies across the globe, including natural disasters, cybercrimes, viral diseases, others.
Currently, crisis management software has played a vital role in assisting the state and central government in planning and response amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Key Players
Badger Software
The Response Group
Noggin
One Voice
IntraPoint
RiskLogic
RMS Software
Everbridge
Incident control room
Crisis Management Software Market Segmentation
By Component
Solution
o
Emergency management
o
Communication and Collaboration
o
Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
o
Fire and Hazmat
Services
o
Consulting Services
o
Training Services
o
Other Support Services
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size
SMEs
Large Enterprise
By Vertical
BFSI
Commercial and Industrial
Education
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Defense and Military
Transportation and Logistics
Government
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Germany
The Rest of Europe
The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
The Rest of MEA
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Columbia
Brazil
Chile
Peru
Argentina
The Rest of South America
