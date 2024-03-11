               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
COVID-19 To Make A Significant Impact On The Convenience Store Software And Expect To Have Tremendous Growth In Next Two Quarters Of FY 2020


3/11/2024 3:17:07 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global convenience store software market is an emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1501 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1917 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.91%. The growth is attributed to the increase in the adoption of software related to convenience stores. Furthermore, the growing integration of automation services among industry verticals across the globe is also one of the factors accelerating market growth.

Key Highlights

By deployment, the on-premise segment holds the higher CAGR during the forecast period on account of high-security services comparable to the cloud segment and various other services that include; support service and others.
By organization size, small enterprise holds higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of SMEs facing multiple challenges with growing competition from the e-commerce industry.
COVID-19 outbreak has slightly declined the growth of convenience store software market on account of temporarily shutdown in services that include support services, consulting, and implementation services. However, the growth of convenience store software market post-COVID-19 outbreak is presumed to grow on account of a broad range of traits of convenience store software.
By region, North America holds the dominant market on account of early technology adoption and also the presence of a large number of SMEs.
Asia-Pacific holds the fastest-growing region in convenience store software on account of surge in adoption of digitization in emerging economies such as India and China.

Key Players

Oracle
Fujitsu
AccuPOS
SSCS
POS
Nation
ADD Systems
DataMax
SHENZHEN KEMAI
CStorePro Inc.
Petrosoft
Paytronix
Siss
NCR
Shopify
Verifone

Convenience Store Software Market Segmentation
By Deployment

Cloud
On-Premise

By Organization Size

SMEs
Large Enterprise

By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

The U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Germany
The Rest of Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
The Rest of MEA

Asia-Pacific

India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
The Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Columbia
Brazil
Chile
Peru
Argentina
The Rest of South America


