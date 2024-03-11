COVID-19 To Make A Significant Impact On The Convenience Store Software And Expect To Have Tremendous Growth In Next Two Quarters Of FY 2020

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global convenience store software market is an emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1501 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1917 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.91%. The growth is attributed to the increase in the adoption of software related to convenience stores. Furthermore, the growing integration of automation services among industry verticals across the globe is also one of the factors accelerating market growth.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Convenience Store Software Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key Highlights



By deployment, the on-premise segment holds the higher CAGR during the forecast period on account of high-security services comparable to the cloud segment and various other services that include; support service and others.

By organization size, small enterprise holds higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of SMEs facing multiple challenges with growing competition from the e-commerce industry.

COVID-19 outbreak has slightly declined the growth of convenience store software market on account of temporarily shutdown in services that include support services, consulting, and implementation services. However, the growth of convenience store software market post-COVID-19 outbreak is presumed to grow on account of a broad range of traits of convenience store software.

By region, North America holds the dominant market on account of early technology adoption and also the presence of a large number of SMEs.

Asia-Pacific holds the fastest-growing region in convenience store software on account of surge in adoption of digitization in emerging economies such as India and China.



Key Players



Oracle

Fujitsu

AccuPOS

SSCS

POS

Nation

ADD Systems

DataMax

SHENZHEN KEMAI

CStorePro Inc.

Petrosoft

Paytronix

Siss

NCR

Shopify

Verifone



Convenience Store Software Market Segmentation

By Deployment



Cloud

On-Premise



By Organization Size



SMEs

Large Enterprise



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN11032024004597010339ID1107959172