Growing Inclination Towards Cosmetic Breast Enhancement To Drive Growth Of Breast Implant Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Breast implant devices are generally of two types, saline and silicone. A saline implant has an elastomer silicone shell filled with a sterile saline solution, and a silicone implant is an elastomer silicone shell pre-filled with viscous silicone gel.

Tissue expander devices are used for temporary breast prosthesis; they form and establish an implant pocket for a permanent breast implant so as to enable to breast reconstruction. For the correction of male breast defects and deformities and the aesthetic repair of a man's chest wall, the pectoral implant (breast prosthesis) is used for reconstruction.

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the globe is the major factor driving the breast implants market growth. Other factors positively influencing the market growth are aesthetic appeal, research & development initiatives, and ongoing technological advancements. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in the U.S., around 333,392 breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2017. Moreover, around 142,710 breast lift procedures were performed in conjunction with breast augmentation procedures.

On the other hand, the side effects associated with breast implant procedures, including rashes around breasts and sagging of the silicone material inside the breast due to hormonal effects, are expected to hinder the breast implant market growth during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Segmental Analysis

The global breast implants market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Based on product, the market can be segmented into saline and silicone. According to the American Society for Aesthetic plastic Surgery, around 13% of the total breast augmentation surgeries across North America were performed using saline implants.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into breast augmentation and breast reconstruction wherein the breast reconstruction segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics & cosmetic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The dermatology clinics & cosmetic centers segment is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market has been analysed across four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (LAMEA), and Latin America.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), breast augmentation is one of the top 5 cosmetic procedures conducted in the U.S. The ASPS further stated that 279,143 procedures related to augmentation had taken place in the U.S. in 2018.

The Europe breast implants market is expected to experience healthy growth over the forecast period, 2019–2026, owing to the growing awareness regarding measures to better tackle cancer, which include breast removal procedure.

In Asia Pacific, growing disposable income and increasing incidences of breast cancer are expected to provide a fillip to the demand for breast implants during the forecast period.

Key Players

Major players in the breast implant market are Allergan Inc. (Actavis), CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics Plc., GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Hans Biomed Ltd, Laboratories Arion, Mentor Worldwide LLC. (A Johnson & Johnson Company), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Saline

Silicone



By Application



Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction



By End User



Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region



North America (U.S and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)





