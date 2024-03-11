Trump Slums Jimmy Kimmel As Worst Oscars Host Ever, Calls For Replacement

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The former US President criticized Jimmy Kimmel, a famous American comedian and host of four Oscar ceremonies this year for his“poor performance.

Trump and his supporters often became the subject of Kimmel's bitter satire on his late-night comedy show on ABC America.

Trump branded the 2024 Oscars show as“tedious and very unfair” on the social media platform Truth Social.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Trump

posted on Truth Social .“His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”

James Kimmel defiantly read Trump's message aloud during the Oscars ceremony and said,“Thank you. Thank you for watching. But I wonder, has your jail time ended?”

Trump faces numerous legal cases, and his opponents expect him to be imprisoned for some of these charges.

Trump has a strained relationship with Hollywood, where he has been criticized repeatedly for his stances on women, and immigrants, and his support for far-right and racist movements.

Trump remains a consistent and popular target on highly-watched American TV comedy shows, but criticisms of him haven't diminished his popularity among his supporters.

The 2024 Oscar Awards stirred controversies not just for the winners and performances but also due to Trump's remarks, adding another layer to the event's buzz.

Despite the uproar, the Oscars managed to showcase the talent of various artists while also serving as a platform for political commentary and critique.

