Turkey Detains Over 30 Individuals On Charges Of ISIS Affiliation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkish security authorities have announced the arrest of 33 individuals in the northeastern city of Sakarya on charges of affiliation with the ISIS group.

Ali Yerlikaya, Turkey's Interior Minister, stated on Saturday, March 10th, through a post on Twitter that these individuals intended to engage in“destructive activities” on the eve of the country's local elections.

According to the Turkish Interior Minister, these individuals were found in possession of weapons, foreign currencies, and illegal documents.

He emphasized Turkey's commitment to combating terrorist activities, stating that his country will not tolerate any form of terrorist activities.

The Turkish Interior Minister further added that this group operates in illegal mosques and religious schools.

Previously, over 100 people were killed in a terrorist attack on a peace rally in the city of Ankara in 2015.

This comes as military operations against ISIS have intensified in Turkey in recent months.

As for the ISIS presence in the region and security threats, ISIS remains a significant security concern in various parts of the world, including the Middle East.

Despite significant military setbacks, ISIS continues to pose a threat through its network of sympathizers and operatives. In regions like Turkey, where ISIS has conducted attacks in the past, security forces remain vigilant to prevent further incidents and dismantle any remaining infrastructure or cells associated with the group.

