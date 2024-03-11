Telangana CM Offers Prayers At Yadadri Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy offered prayers at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri on Monday.

Accompanied by his wife Geetha, the Chief Minister participated in Brahmotsavam of the ancient cave shrine in Yadadri Bhongir district, about 70 km from Hyderabad.

The couple participated in a special puja amid chanting of Vedic hymns. The Chief Minister presented silk robes and 'mutyala talambralu' to deities on behalf of the state government.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a traditional welcome by priests and the temple officials on his arrival.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha and some MLAs.

Attired in the traditional dress, the Chief Minister and ministers reached Yadagirigutta by helicopter. The motorcade comprising scores of vehicles passed through the newly laid roads up to the hill.

This was Revanth Reddy's first visit to Ydadri after assuming office as the Chief Minister.

The most famous temple of Telangana has been decked up for 11-day Brahmotsavam.

The temple was renovated by the previous BRS government at a cost of over Rs1,800 crore.

In March 2022, former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the renovated temple.

The sanctum sanctorum of the lion god located in a cave atop Yadagirigutta or Yadadri was reopened after a gap of six years.

After taking over as the first Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014, KCR had proposed to develop the Yadadri temple on the lines of Venkateshwara Swamy temple, one of the richest temples in the country located in the Chittoor district in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.