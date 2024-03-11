‘Raaton Ke Nazaare’ From ‘Madgaon Express’ Has Quintessential Goa Vibe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The second song, titled 'Raaton Ke Nazaare' from the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express' was unveiled on Monday.

The song presents the vibe of a boys' trip to Goa filled with fun.

The song has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi, and is sung by Benny Dayal and Shaarib.

The lyrics have been penned by Kalim Sheikh.

The music video of the song features the three leading men having the time of their lives in Goa.

The track also features infectious beats and captivating dance moves, choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Earlier, the trailer of the film which was unveiled on Mumbai, showed the glimpse of a Goa trip gone wrong for three childhood friends played by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. Once in Goa, the boys find themselves in the middle of troubles involving drugs, local gangs and cops. How they get out of tricky waters and get back to normalcy forms the crux of the story.

The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.

'Madgaon Express' also marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu, who is known for 'Dhol', 'Kalyug', 'Lootcase' and others.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' is set to hit theatres on March 22.