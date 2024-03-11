Fully Prepared To Ensure Peaceful Lok Sabha Elections In J&K: DGP Swain

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the police post at Rohmoo in Southern district of Pulwama, the DGP as per news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that police force is fully prepared and geared up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in J&K.

“We will ensure peaceful Lok Sabha polls in J&K. We will provide a safe and secure atmosphere to enthusiastic voters,” the DGP said, in reply to a query.

Replying to another query about links between narco-terror and terrorism, the DGP said that earlier, they had a doubt whether these two are really linked.“As and when investigations progressed,

concrete evidence came to fore that narco-trade and terrorism are deeply not only linked but interconnected. Terrorist outfits like Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba are behind this trade,” he said.

The J&K police chief said that the value of Rs 15 lakh consignment of narcotics reaches upto Rs 1 Crore while travelling from Kashmir to Delhi and other parts of the country.

“We have a robust mechanism to curb and crack this trade. It is not so easy but we are doing and the police force is cable to do it,” he said .

