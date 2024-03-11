It Is Planned To Increase Volume Of Cargo Transportation Through Middle Corridor - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is planned to increase the volume of cargo transportation
through the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports,
citing the Deputy Transport Minister of Kazakhstan, Satjan
Ablaliyev, telling at the 2nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani
Business Council held in Baku.
"Cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
increased 1.5 times and reached 4.3 million tons. Also, cargo
transportation through the Middle Corridor is increasing. Last
year, cargo transportation through the corridor increased by 65
percent," he said.
According to him, it is planned to increase cargo transportation
this year and reach 4.2 million tons.
"A number of companies get discounts on railway transportation,
thanks to which the volume of cargo transportation increases. There
is also a 3-fold increase in transportation with Chinese
containers," he said.
The deputy minister also touched upon the construction of a
fiber optic communication line through the bottom of the Caspian
Sea.
"Not only regional countries but also countries outside the
region are interested in this project. From this point of view, we
are ready to discuss laying additional lines," he said.
