It Is Planned To Increase Volume Of Cargo Transportation Through Middle Corridor - Deputy Minister


3/11/2024 3:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is planned to increase the volume of cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy Transport Minister of Kazakhstan, Satjan Ablaliyev, telling at the 2nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani Business Council held in Baku.

"Cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased 1.5 times and reached 4.3 million tons. Also, cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor is increasing. Last year, cargo transportation through the corridor increased by 65 percent," he said.

According to him, it is planned to increase cargo transportation this year and reach 4.2 million tons.

"A number of companies get discounts on railway transportation, thanks to which the volume of cargo transportation increases. There is also a 3-fold increase in transportation with Chinese containers," he said.

The deputy minister also touched upon the construction of a fiber optic communication line through the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

"Not only regional countries but also countries outside the region are interested in this project. From this point of view, we are ready to discuss laying additional lines," he said.

