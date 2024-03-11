Azerbaijan To Present Domestic Cyber Security Product

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By the end of this year, it is aimed to present the local cyber security product to the Azerbaijani market, Azernews reports, citing Shahmar Hajiyahyayev, head of the Information Security Department of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry, telling at a press conference on the results of 2023 and 2024 goals of Agency.

According to him, by the end of 2024, a total of 400 people are expected to be involved in training at the Azerbaijan Cyber ​​Security Center.

"The first 60 students of the center graduated, and 78 % of them were employed. Two more waves of registration were carried out (in May and October) and 120 people got a chance to join the trainings," Hajiyahyayev noted.