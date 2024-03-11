Azerbaijan To Present Domestic Cyber Security Product

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By the end of this year, it is aimed to present the local cyber
security product to the Azerbaijani market, Azernews reports, citing Shahmar Hajiyahyayev,
head of the Information Security Department of the Innovation and
Digital Development Agency under the Digital Development and
Transport Ministry, telling at a press conference on the results of
2023 and 2024 goals of Agency.
According to him, by the end of 2024, a total of 400 people are
expected to be involved in training at the Azerbaijan Cyber
Security Center.
"The first 60 students of the center graduated, and 78 % of them
were employed. Two more waves of registration were carried out (in
May and October) and 120 people got a chance to join the
trainings," Hajiyahyayev noted.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107959140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.