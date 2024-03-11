               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tank Shells Found In Liberated Village In Jabrayl


3/11/2024 3:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were discovered during the events carried out by the officers of the Jabrayil District Police Department in the territory of the district.

According to the information given to Azernews by the Barda regional group of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 1 machine gun and 2 tank shells were found in the area of ​​Shaybek village of the region.

An investigation is underway.

MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107959139

