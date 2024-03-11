Tank Shells Found In Liberated Village In Jabrayl

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were discovered during the events carried
out by the officers of the Jabrayil District Police Department in
the territory of the district.
According to the information given to Azernews by the Barda regional group of the Press Service of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs, 1 machine gun and 2 tank shells were found in the
area of Shaybek village of the region.
An investigation is underway.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107959139
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.