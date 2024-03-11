War Update: 64 Combat Clashes, Ukraine's Air Force Launches 10 Strikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 64 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 10 enemy concentration areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, 64 combat engagements took place. Over the course of the day, the Defense Forces' aircraft struck 10 areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as hit one anti-aircraft missile system," the statement says.

Units of the missile troops struck two enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment clusters, one ammunition depot, two EW stations, and two air defense systems.

Ukraine's air defenses shoot down ten Shahed UAVs overregion

The Russian invaders carried out 4 missile attacks and 88 air strikes, as well as 96 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by Russia's air strikes: Muraveynia, Kopiyky, Sinne in the Sumy region; Velykyi Burluk, Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Druzhba, New York, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 25 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 15 attack UAVs.

More than 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled five enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and east of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 25 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, three enemy attacks were repelled in the areas south of Novodarivka and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made four unsuccessful assault attacks.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, the Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, thus exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.