Russian Army Already Lost 424,980 Troops In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to March 11, 2024, about 424,980 Russian personnel were killed or wounded in Ukraine, including 920 soldiers in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,739 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 12,874 armored combat vehicles (+24), 10,499 artillery systems (+33), 1,016 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 711 air defense systems (+2), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,141 unmanned aerial vehicles (+59), 1,919 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 13,826 motor vehicles (+74), and 1,686 special equipment units (+14).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 64 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.