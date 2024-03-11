Information Min. Launches New Digital Platform Next May

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) - Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for Media Services and New Media Sector, Saad Al-Azmi announced Sunday the launch of the new digital platform (51) next May 12, which will integrate all of the Ministry's content digitally.

Al-Azmi's statement came during a press conference held to announce the details of the platform and its launch, which will coincide with the anniversary of the launch of Kuwait Radio on May 12, 1951, in cooperation with Fasttelco.

He stressed that the team will persist in their efforts until the upcoming launch, ensuring diverse content, including Ramadan programs, on Kuwait TV's digital platform until the transition to the new platform (51), whose goal is to embrace modern media technologies.

Al-Azmi described the platform as a gateway to innovative digital content, transcending traditional methods and offering effortless access to television and radio content.

It enables users to enjoy timeless archival pieces and live broadcasts of all Kuwait TV channels and radio stations.

Emphasizing its family-friendly design, he highlighted adherence to Ministry of Information regulations and the platform's reflection of Kuwaiti cultural values and creativity in media, art, awareness, sports, and drama. It serves Kuwaiti media history and authenticity.

He pointed out the platform's significance in maximizing the state's financial resources for the Ministry of Information through private sector collaboration. It is projected to generate a substantial return of KD 5.050 million over five years, along with 10 percent of net advertising profits and subscriptions. Additionally, the Ministry will retain ownership of its archive and trademark, ensuring control over platform content.

On her part, Nouf Al-Mashaan, representing Fasttelco, emphasized the significance of collaboration between the private and government sectors in advancing services. Leveraging their technical expertise and infrastructure, she highlighted their leadership position in delivering an unparalleled media experience.

Al-Mashaan noted that their project opens doors to Kuwait's rich visual and audio archive, accessible worldwide, promoting not only Kuwait's history and culture but also the Arabic language.

She expressed pride in cooperating with the Ministry of Information and other government agencies, underscoring their commitment to exploring opportunities for a prosperous media future aligned with a common vision.

Engineer Issa Dharyan, Director of Engineering Communications at the Ministry of Information and Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Committee for the Ministry of Information Digital Platform, said the launch of this platform has become imperative due to the abundance of media materials, some of which are beneficial while others spread ideas unsuitable for society.

Dharyan highlighted that the Platform (51) digital platform, leveraging the Ministry of Information's rich cultural heritage and extensive media expertise, will offer secure, purposeful media content embedded with ethical values and crafted to appeal to various demographics based on age and interests.

He emphasized the platform's embodiment of genuine community partnership between the government and private sectors, enriching television, radio, and electronic media content while staying abreast of rapid developments in digital and modern media. (end)

mdm













MENAFN11032024000071011013ID1107959130