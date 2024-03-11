Kuwait Funds Village For Orphans S. Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Society for Humanitarian Action has opened a village called Jaoula, in the Yemeni governorate of Lahj, in Tuban district, that consists of 20 housing units, a school, a health center, and a water project, with the aim of distributing livelihoods to people in need, ongoing for the 9th year.

The Springs of Goodness Foundation has announced a project involving the construction of housing units, a school, a health center, a mosque, and an integrated water project. The project includes a rehabilitation, submersible pumping system, and solar systems for all village facilities.

Deputy Governor of Lahj, Awad Al-Salahi, expressed gratitude to the State of Kuwait, its leadership, government, and people for their support and projects that touche people's lives.

He affirmed that the project aims to provide a safe haven and housing for orphans living in harsh conditions in Lahj, with the local authority promising to provide necessary support to ensure the success of the project and improve living conditions. (end)

