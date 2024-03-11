Kuwaiti Doctors Succeed In Conducting Surgeries For Sick, Injured Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 10 (KUNA) -- A team of doctors from the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) had performed on Sunday critical surgeries at Kuwait Specialized Hospital and Gaza European Hospital.

Anesthesia Consultant Dr. Mohammad Shamsah said in a statement to KUNA that the medical team in the Gaza European Hospital managed to save one Palestinians life, injured by an Israeli raid in Khan Younes, southern Gaza Strip.

Dr. Shamsah added that Orthopedic Surgeon Consultant Dr. Hussein Al-Quwaian and Surgery Consultant Dr. Mohammad Haider succeeded in saving the life of an injured man upon his arrival to the Gaza European Hospital.

He noted that the team immediately took the injured to the operating room and performing an amputation of the right foot and correction of fractures in the left.

Urology Consultant Dr. Faisal Al-Hajri said in a statement to KUNA that one surgery was conducted for the first time in the Gaza Strip inside Kuwait Specialized Hospital, which included taking a patch from the mouth to create a new urinary tract for a man in his 50s who suffered from urinary tract infections.

Dr. Al-Hajri added that more than 50 patients have been waiting a long time to be treated in light of the lack of medical capabilities in hospitals due to the ongoing war in the Strip.

He stressed that there is a significant shortage of medical personnel and supplies and called for support from Gaza's health systems.

The delegation of the KRCS left on Sunday evening after performing 23 surgical operations on wounded and sick Palestinians in Kuwait Specialized Hospital and Gaza European Hospital. (end)

