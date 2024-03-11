Kuwait Deputy PM Congratulates Amir On Advent Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the advent of Ramadan.

Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Sunday in a press release, that Minister of Defense conveyed congratulations to His Highness the Amir on behalf of MoD's servicemen and civilians on the advent of Ramadan.

Minister of Defense also sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on advent of Ramadan.

In the cable, he wished His Highness the Prime Minister wellness and the nation security and stability under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership. (end)

