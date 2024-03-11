Education Min. Introduces National Education Subject To Foster Students' Patriotism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Education, and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani directed the formation of a committee to establish a new subject called "National Education," aimed at fostering patriotic values among students.
The ministry said in a press statement Sunday that Al-Adwani decided to form a committee comprising specialized personnel tasked with identifying the grades intended to teach this subject to students.
The committee will develop a curriculum and teaching plan for "National Education" for each grade level according to set standards, the ministry added. (end)
amh
MENAFN11032024000071011013ID1107959124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.