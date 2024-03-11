Education Min. Introduces National Education Subject To Foster Students' Patriotism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Education, and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani directed the formation of a committee to establish a new subject called "National Education," aimed at fostering patriotic values among students.

The ministry said in a press statement Sunday that Al-Adwani decided to form a committee comprising specialized personnel tasked with identifying the grades intended to teach this subject to students.

The committee will develop a curriculum and teaching plan for "National Education" for each grade level according to set standards, the ministry added. (end)

