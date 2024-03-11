(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 11 (KUNA) --



1963 -- Kuwait established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union in a move that reflects mutual desire to enhance cooperation in the regional and international arenas.

1975 -- The Ministry of Housing was established for cooperation with the Public Authority for Housing Welfare that handles construction of houses for citizens. The ministry has been tasked with distributing the residential plots to the Kuwaiti families.

1978 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) began broadcasting Arabic-language local news for six hours per day; morning and night shifts.

2000 -- The Public Institution for Social Security accepted a bill that prohibits woman's retirement and citizens who do hard jobs before reaching 45 of age, in a step aimed at tackling actuarial deficit at the PISS.

2005 -- Kuwait distributed document of its joining the Kyoto Protocol, the international treaty that extended the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that commits state parties to reduce greenhouse emissions. Kuwaiti diplomats have handed the copy to their peers at a gathering held at the UN Secretary General.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been granted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, in Riyadh, the Order of King Abdulaziz in recognition of his constructive role for serving Arab and Gulf issues.

2008 -- Kuwait won the first Gulf Woman Tournament, bagging 11 gold medals, 12 silver ones and a single bronze medal.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the new headquarters of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). He has been represented by the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the inauguration ceremony.

2011 -- The Kuwaiti swimming team was crowned champion of the eighth GCC tournament in Qatar.

2014 -- The National Assembly (parliament) agreed to the mandatory education bill. (end)

