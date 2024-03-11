Won’T Contest LS Polls As Party Didn’T Keep Word, Says K’Taka Cong MLC Prakash Hukkeri

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, (Karnataka) March 11 (IANS) Karnataka Congress MLC, Prakash Hukkeri, categorically stated on Monday, ahead of the crucial election committee meeting of the party, that he won't contest the Lok Sabha polls at any cost as the party failed to keep its word.

Hukkeri told media persons,“There is a calculation that the Congress can win the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat in Belagavi District if I contest. In 2014 I was a Cabinet minister and I contested the Lok Sabha elections as per the directions of the Chief Minister. Then, I was assured that my son Ganesh Hukkeri would be given a minister's post. However he was not made minister.”

“Since then, neither I nor my son have demand the post of minister and we will not ask for it in future as well,” Hukkeri stated.

“I am being pressurised to contest the Lok Sabha elections but I will not do so. There are three lakh voters from the Kuruba community in the Chikkodi constituency. Let the party issue a ticket to Lakshman Rao Chingale, who belongs to the Kuruba community, we will ensure his victory,” Hukkeri added.

Earlier, the senior leader had lashed out against his own party after his name was proposed for the Lok Sabha elections.

He had stated,“Earlier, I was thrown away to New Delhi and the second time also they are ready to do the same. Do they think of me as a football? I have been elected from the teachers' constituency to serve the people not just to contest elections. They have made it a habit to kick me like a football once in a year or in one-and-a-half years. Is this a football match? My tenure is for five more years. I have worked enough. The demands of teachers are yet to be fulfilled. I will work in the capacity of a MLC and stay here.”

When reminded that CM Siddaramaiah was requesting him to contest Lok Sabha polls, he said,“Have I given it in writing to him that I will contest elections? I have not given my word to the CM in this regard. I will work for teachers.”