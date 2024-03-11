VideoMost Awarded 2023 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

(MENAFN- EmailWire) VideoMost Honored For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions



DUBAI – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- VideoMost announced today that TMC, US-based media company has named VideoMost a recipient of the 2023 Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.



“Congratulations to VideoMost for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. VideoMost has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.



VideoMost is enterprise-grade secure software video conferencing server that is like Zoom, but self-hosted, available for licensing at a fraction of competitors cloud prices and allowing group video calling with mobile messaging and content sharing. VideoMost supports 500 video participants in a conference room with extensive collaboration tools, including docs and screen sharing, whiteboard, mobile messenger, recordings, polls and more.



VideoMost is also available as SDK to power mobile group video communication apps that are easy to deploy, manage, and scale. With consistent and reliable high-quality video, even in low-bandwidth environments, all users can reduce costs, improve efficiency and enhance collaboration.



"We're honored to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine for VideoMost - a powerful and secure communication platform to enable people team work from any device / any network.” said Alex Kravchenko, Vice President of VideoMost “With VideoMost all sensitive data and communications remain within the confines of corporate network.”



VideoMost is 12 years on the enterprise market, time and industry proven. The product is available for white-label licensing and source code delivery. B2B, B2C, B2G business models are enabled for service providers.



VideoMost enables telcos, service providers and software developers to deliver superior quality and secure self-hosted messaging and group video meeting services competing with Zoom/Teams to people, digital enterprises and governments.



SPIRIT DSP (VideoMost parent company) communication software products are licensed to global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Comera, Dialogic, Ericsson, Etisalat, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mavenir, Mitel, Microsoft, MTS, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance Jio, Rostelecom, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.



INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space.



Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters.



