Bab Al Qasr Hotel Hosts an Exceptional Iftar Review in the Capital, Welcoming 600 Esteemed Guests

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: The capital's favorite address, Bab Al Qasr Hotel, recently hosted the most spectacular Iftar review in the capital, welcoming a distinguished gathering of 600 guests from media, influencers, embassy representatives, key account holders, and company VIPs.



Set against the backdrop of Bab Al Qasr's exquisite ambiance, it features a remarkable 70-meter-long buffet adorned with a delectable array of culinary delights. The buffet, with a capacity for 700 guests, offered an unparalleled dining experience that captured the essence of Ramadan.



The Iftar review, priced at AED 379 per couple, attracted a diverse and distinguished audience, reflecting the hotel's commitment to providing a premium and inclusive Ramadan experience. Attendees were treated to a feast for the senses, enjoying a wide range of culinary specialties prepared by the hotel's skilled chefs.



Adding to the evening's ambiance, Bab Al Qasr Hotel presented an impressive lineup of live entertainment, including the mesmerizing Tanoura Dance Show, a soulful Ramadan Arabic Band, and the energetic Dakka Marrakchia performance. The immersive cultural experiences elevated the event, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for all attendees.



Commenting on the success of the event, Elias Saad, the Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel stated, "At Bab Al Qasr, we strive to create memorable experiences that resonate with our guests even after they leave the hotel's premises. The overwhelming response to our Iftar review underscores the trust and appreciation that our valued guests have placed in us, and we are deeply honored to have had the opportunity to host such a distinguished gathering to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan."



MENAFN11032024003390011655ID1107959090