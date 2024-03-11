Alicia Keys Held Third Edition of Her “Women to Women” Initiative at AlBalad with Special Performance with Yasmin AlBitar

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) • Six Trailblazing Saudi Women Shared Perspectives





International global superstar artist, songwriter, musician and producer Alicia Keys held the third edition of her “Women to Women” initiative in Jeddah on Friday, March 8th with a special impromptu performance with Jeddah music sensation Yasmin AlBitar. The two harmonized on Keys’ major hit, “If I Ain’t Got You” together and wowed the audience who were gathered to speak about a variety of issues impacting women.



In honor of International Women’s Day, the private event was held at Bet Zenel in the old historic district of AlBalad, and brought together six impactful Saudi women to discuss the significant changes that women are making in the Kingdom and all around the world. The event took place inside the city of Jeddah, a legendary meeting place for a diversity of cultures.



The inspirational women from a cross section of society are at the forefront of a monumental shift happening in the region with their remarkable progress in pushing Saudi culture forward. Sharing their stories of resilience, courage, and defying odds, the session empowered and enlightened the attendees. The ground-breaking women shared their stories of extraordinary triumphs and tribulations, proving that they are powerful forces in lighting the way for others.





Keys hosted the event and the moderator was Saudi influencer Hessah Alsanea. The panelists included:



– Noura Bint Sadan. A gifted artist who has created murals and crafted breathtaking pieces on the walls of Khobar’s local neighborhoods.



– Mishaal Ashemimry. A Saudi-American aerospace engineer, aerospace entrepreneur, commercial pilot, speaker and influencer.



– Huda Beydoun. A Saudi artist and photographer who taught children with autism.



– Raha Moharrak. The first Saudi woman and the youngest Arab to summit Mount Everest as well as seven other summits.



– Cosmicat. Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer.



Moderator –Hessah Alsanea. Creative marketing genius and trendsetting influencer who bridges the gap between Western and Arab communities.



A variety of topics were discussed, including ways women are overcoming adversity, strategies for building resilience, redefining and challenging cultural norms, breaking down stereotypes and reshaping societal expectations. The panelists also conversed about the obstacles they faced, how to mentor the next generation of leaders, creating inclusive spaces and fostering opportunities for women to succeed.



Keys wore fashion from the Saudi contemporary luxury brand HINDAMME, designed by Mohammed Khoja.







