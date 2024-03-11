Dubai International Chamber attracts South African legal technology firm to Dubai and supports its expansion from the emirate

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully attracted Africa Legal Tech, a South Africa-based legal technology firm to Dubai and assisted the company in expanding from the emirate. The attraction of the innovative firm reflects the impact of the chamber’s efforts to attract companies, investors, and talent from around the world to benefit from exciting opportunities in the emirate across diverse business sectors.



Africa Legal Tech’s Dubai branch provides value-added legal services to companies operating in the UAE that wish to establish or expand their business activities in Africa. The company is leveraging Dubai’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure to drive the growth of its business and plans to launch its first fundraising round in the emirate this year. Africa Legal Tech is eager to strengthen its position in the legal services market on the African continent and capitalise on the growing demand in the sector.



Established in 2020, the company operates an interactive online marketplace that connects global clients with licensed and verified practising lawyers from firms across the African continent. The platform simplifies the legal sourcing experience by providing direct access to reliable legal service providers in a convenient and cost-effective manner.



Dubai International Chamber supported Africa Legal Tech’s expansion through its representative offices in Africa, which provided timely market intelligence and comprehensive guidance throughout every stage of establishing the company’s presence in the emirate.



His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai is an ideal destination for innovative companies from around the world, particularly in the field of digital services for all sectors. The emirate is home to a modern ecosystem that stimulates growth and expansion at the regional and global levels, together with an advanced digital infrastructure. Dubai International Chamber is committed to promoting the opportunities available in Dubai among the global business community and plays a significant role in attracting businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as supporting their expansion from the emirate.”



Simba Makahamadze, Founder and CEO of Africa Legal Tech, commented: “The African legal services market is worth billions of dollars. Our growth plan is to conquer this market by leveraging Dubai’s strategic location and technology infrastructure. The emirate ticks all the boxes for us, including easy access to capital.”



Africa Legal Tech is the European Union’s trusted provider of legal services in 38 African countries. The company also collaborates with certified lawyers across the African continent serving a wide base of global clients and is set to benefit from Dubai's strategic location, which provides easy access to key markets across Europe, Asia, and Africa.



Dubai International Chamber's extensive network of international representative offices currently includes seven offices across Africa in Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya. These offices play an important role in the growth of trade and investment between Africa and Dubai, as well as introducing African companies to the promising opportunities available in the emirate.







