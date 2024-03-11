OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Security Council Resolution to Stop Fighting in Sudan

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 10 March 2024



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Security Council resolution 2724, which calls for an end to fighting in the Republic of Sudan during the holy month of Ramadan.



The OIC Secretary-General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, had earlier appealed to all warring parties in Sudan to stop hostilities and all forms of violence with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, and to resume negotiations within the framework of the Jeddah Platform to reach a lasting ceasefire and peaceful settlement as the only way to end this crisis in order to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, peace and stability.



The General Secretariat emphasized its support for all regional and international efforts supporting the Sudanese people and their aspirations for peace, democracy, security, and development. It also affirmed the commitment of the OIC to harness all its capabilities to support Sudan in line with the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers.







