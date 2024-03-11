OIC High-level Delegation Participates in the International Conference on Islamophobia in Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 10 March 2024



A high-level delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) headed by H.E. the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Ambassador Yousef Al-Dubaie, participated in the proceedings of the International Conference on Islamophobia, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 8-9 March 2024.

In the speech delivered on behalf of H.E. the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, at the opening session of this international conference, H.E. the OIC Assistant Secretary-General touched on the various constructive efforts and initiatives undertaken by the OIC to firmly and decisively address the phenomenon of Islamophobia, whether at the level of the General Secretariat, Member States, partner countries and international and regional organizations.

In this regard, he highlighted the efforts of the OIC Islamophobia Observatory in monitoring the phenomenon, its various trends, and the challenges associated with it, especially for Muslim communities and minorities in non-member States. He also tackled the efforts and actions of the OIC and its Member States, which culminated in the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In the same context, he underscored the OIC firm commitment to continuing its efforts to combat the alarming escalation of this phenomenon at the international level, its constant keenness to raise this issue, and the importance of finding the necessary solutions within the framework of existing consultations with a number of non-Member States and international and regional organizations, including the United Nations and the European Union.

In conclusion, he stressed the strong involvement of the OIC to continue and redouble efforts and organize a number of events in international capitals to raise awareness of the necessity of combating Islamophobia and promoting interfaith dialogue, understanding, tolerance, coexistence, and mutual respect. He also pointed to the appreciated efforts of the OIC Member States, including Azerbaijan, in organizing international conferences and events to observe the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.







