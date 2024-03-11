Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road Introduces FRIEND: A Support Group for Endometriosis

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 10 March 2024: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road is proud to announce the successful launch of FRIEND, a dedicated support group aimed at providing guidance and support to those affected by endometriosis. Led by Dr. Gayathri Kamath, Additional Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, FRIEND seeks to create a nurturing space where individuals can share their experiences, seek solace, and access expert advice.

Endometriosis is a challenging condition that affects millions of women worldwide, causing chronic pain and impacting their quality of life. Recognizing the need for a supportive community, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road has taken the initiative to establish FRIEND.

The launch event, held at the hospital premises, was met with overwhelming support from the community. Nearly 60 attendees were treated to an insightful talk on mental health issues and stress management by Dr. Gayathri Kamath and Dr. Shubha Madhusudan, a clinical psychologist, respectively, who provided valuable insights into effectively managing endometriosis. Additionally, three patients bravely shared their personal journeys with endometriosis, providing inspiration and encouragement to others facing similar challenges.

Dr Gayathri Kamath, Additional Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, said, "Endometriosis can be a daunting condition to navigate alone. FRIEND aims to bridge the gap by providing a supportive community where individuals can find understanding, resources, and hope. Through regular meetings, workshops, and educational sessions organized by the members, one will have access to the latest information on endometriosis management, treatment options, and coping strategies. The support group will also facilitate connections with healthcare professionals at FORTIS, fostering collaborative relationships between patients and practitioners. Together, members of FRIEND will stand as a united front, championing for greater understanding, acceptance, and support for individuals navigating the complexities of endometriosis."

Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, said, " At Fortis Hospital, we are committed to providing holistic care and support to our patients. FRIEND represents our dedication to addressing the unique needs of individuals affected by endometriosis and offering them a sense of community and empowerment. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing the well-being of individuals, and we look forward to nurturing a supportive environment where strength, understanding, and healing prevail."







