Karanvir Bohra Sports Shorts, Silk Bathrobe In 'Honey Trap Squad 2'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra has opened up on styling his character Ashish in the season two of the series 'Honey Trap Squad', adding how thrillers are his favourite genre.

Talking about his character, the 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' fame said: "So, the previous season I was like a ladies man -- sexy and suave. But this time, he is a different person as his girlfriend is in prison. He is into trauma and stress. Even, the way I have styled him, as all his shots are in the house, is different. I wore really short shorts, an open silk bathrobe."

Karanvir says that he loves being part of 'Honey Trap Squad 2'.

"I am really happy that 'Honey Trap Squad' got a fantastic response. We never expected that. While doing season one, who knew that 'Honey Trap Squad 2' would start so fast. I am very happy with the response that the audience has given us," he said.

The actor further shared that thrillers are one of his favourite things to watch and shoot.

"I love shooting thrillers as they are something that really excite me because of the thrill aspect. When there's a thriller kind of show, there is a lot of action that is going to happen, be it indoors or outdoors. Thrillers are fun and exciting because there are shades to the character, it's not a one-dimensional character. Thrillers are my favourite genre," added Karanvir.

The show also stars Ruma Sharma, Sandeepa Virk, Akanksha Puri, Sherleen Dutt.